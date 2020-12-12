Pak vs NZ: WATCH: Adorable kids wish luck to Pakistan cricket team

WATCH: Adorable kids wish luck to Pakistan cricket team / Photo: File

No worries, Green shirts! Kids got your back.

Pakistan cricket team received an adorable video message on Friday by kids back home offering the team their unconditional support for the series against New Zealand.

In a video shared by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), multiple kids are seen praying for Men in Green for their upcoming series against Black Caps.

From ‘we’ve won there before and will win there again’ to ‘we’ll pray for their victory’ there were all sorts of messages with the little ones rooting ‘Har Haal Mein Cricket [Cricket In Any Case]’

After an exhausting and drama-filled quarantine period in New Zealand, the team could really use the kind and honest wishes of kids to boost up its morale.

Pakistan will play the hosts for three Twenty20 Internationals starting from December 18 to December 22 and two Tests from December 26 to January 7.

