Tayyab Aslam and Madina Zafar wins Pakistan International Squash title

Tayyab Aslam and Madina Zafar won the men’s and women’s title in Pakistan International Squash Tournament held by Pakistan Squash Federations (PSF) on Friday at Mushaf Squash Complex in Islamabad, The News reported.

Holding his nerve, the number one ranked player defeated Nasir Iqbal 11-7, 6-11, 3-11, 12-10, 13-11 in men’s final.

It was a thrilling contest with Nasir taking the lead in most of the match. The player looked good to take on the title after winning two of the first three games.

The 26-year-old’s exceptional control and shot precision led him to have five title points at several parts in the game but Nasir could not wrap the game and score the match-winning points.

Tayyab’s poise ultimately helped him come out victorious in the end. The 24-year-old said he never lost hope of winning the title.

“I never lost hope of winning the title. Though Nasir had all the chances of wrapping up the match, I stayed calm under pressure and played my normal game. It was a difficult task as surviving three match points in the fourth and two in the fifth game was never an easy challenge, yet I realized not to commit unforced errors,” Tayyab said after winning the $12,000 worth title.

Meanwhile, in the women’s final, Madina defeated her sister Faiza Zafar 11-8, 11-1, 2-11, 7-11, 11-9 to grab the $6,000 title.

In an exciting five-game thriller, both sisters put up a good competition. Although, Madina won the first two games, Faiza fought back to take the lead in next two. In the final game, it was a neck-and-neck fight with Madina ultimately emerging as the winner.

Former British Open champion and Pakistan Squash Federation vice president Qamar Zaman was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

