Pak vs SA: South Africa to train at Karachi Gymkhana during isolation

Proteas to train at Karachi Gymkhana during isolation / Photo: File

The Pakistan Cricket Board will include the cricket ground of Karachi Gymkhana in its bio-secure bubble on temporary basis during South African cricket team’s tour to Pakistan next month.

A top source in PCB confirmed that arrangements are being made at the venue to provide South African cricketers a practice facility during their initial isolation period.

“As Gymkhana ground is next to the hotel where team will be staying, it will be logistically easy for everyone to have practice sessions for South Africans arranged at there,” the source said privy to matter.

“The venue will be included in bio-secure bubble for the visiting side and they’ll train there for initial isolation period after arriving in Pakistan,” they added.

Karachi Gymkhana is one of the historic cricket facilities in Karachi which has hosted 70 first class matches between 1926 and 1987 including Ranji Trophy, MCC tours and Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match.

The venue was also among the practice facilities during the Cricket World Cup 1996 jointly hosted by Pakistan, Sri Lanka and India. It also hosted women Asia Cup cricket in 2005/06 and three WODIs between Pakistan and West Indies women in 2004.

The South Africans will arrive in Karachi on January 16 and the first match is scheduled to start on January 26 at National Stadium. The isolation period for South African team is likely to be between 5 to 7 days.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed their tour to Pakistan for two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals earlier this week on Wednesday. The two sides will be playing the country after a gap of 14 years. The Proteas side last visited Pakistan in 2007.

Tour schedule

26-30 Jan – 1st Test, Karachi

4-8 Feb – 2nd Test, Rawalpindi

11 Feb – 1st T20I, Lahore

13 Feb – 2nd T20I, Lahore

14 Feb – 3rd T20I, Lahore

Read: Official: South Africa to visit Pakistan in Jan 2021 for 2 Tests, 3 T20Is

Pak vs SA: South Africa to train at Karachi Gymkhana during isolation