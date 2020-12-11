Pak vs SA: South Africa to train at Karachi Gymkhana during Pakistan tour

South Africa cricket team to spend quarantine at Karachi Gymkhana / Photo: File

South Africa cricket team, during their upcoming tour of Pakistan, will spend their seven-day quarantine period at a local five-star hotel and train at the nearby Karachi Gymkhana, Cricket Pakistan reported.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Director Media, Samiul Hassan Burney, confirmed the news on Friday.

“The South African team will stay in Karachi Gymkhana in a bio-secure atmosphere where they will be provided with the finest facilities available for training. The team will use the ground at the Karachi’s Gymkhana for practice. The guests will be provided the appropriate security measures during their stay,” he is quoted as saying.

Karachi Gymkhana is one of the oldest and finest sports club in the city. An official from the place also confirmed that arrangements are being made to provide the visiting Proteas side with all the facilities they need for training.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed their tour to Pakistan for two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals earlier this week on Wednesday. The two sides will be playing the country after a gap of 14 years. The Proteas side last visited Pakistan in 2007.

The guests will arrive in Karachi on January 16 where they will undergo the mandatory quarantine period. After that they will conduct practice sessions and intra-squad matches at the National Stadium in Karachi before the beginning of the first Test.

Tour schedule

26-30 Jan – 1st Test, Karachi

4-8 Feb – 2nd Test, Rawalpindi

11 Feb – 1st T20I, Lahore

13 Feb – 2nd T20I, Lahore

14 Feb – 3rd T20I, Lahore

