Haris Rauf returns to Melbourne Stars for BBL|10 / Photo: BBL

Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf is set to return to Melbourne Stars to participate in the ongoing edition of Big Bash League (BBL) in January next year.

In a media announcement on Friday, Stars confirmed the return of their star bowler in previous season. ” With changes to international commitments and scheduling, 27 year-old Rauf is now available to play for the club in January,” they said.

Rauf stole the headlines in the ninth edition of the league when he took 20 wickets in ten matches. The Rawalpindi born player also got a hat trick against the Sydney Thunder and five wickets against the Hobart Hurricanes.

The star bowler said he was excited about his return to Team Green and can’t wait to play at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) again.

“It was an unbelievable journey last season and changed my life in so many ways. The Stars fans were very supportive of me and I can’t wait to play in front of them again. The support of all the Pakistan community in Melbourne was fantastic and hopefully we can put in some big performances this season,” Rauf said.

Due to international commitments, the bowler was unavailable for Stars this season. In his absence, team signed another Pakistani pacer and Rauf’s Lahore Qalandars’ teammate Dilbar Hussain for BBL|10. It remains unclear what would happen to the latter upon Rauf’s return.

Read: David Hussey keen to work with Lahore Qalandars’ Dilbar Hussain

BBL 2020: Haris Rauf returns to Melbourne Stars for BBL|10