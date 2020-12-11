LPL 2020: Azam Khan talks to Dale Steyn about fishing on-field

Wicket-keeper batsman Azam Khan tried to impress South African bowler Dale Steyn on-field with his love for fishing during Galle Gladiators match against Kandy Tuskers in Lanka Premier League (LPL) on Thursday.

The 22-year-old attempted a small ‘fishing talk’ with the South African legend when he came to bat. “Sir, you know I’m a fisherman, too,” Azam said while keeping behind the stumps.

Steyn responded with a ‘Really?”

Video courtesy: @hemantbuch (Twitter)

The two continued to converse but were not audible from the stump mic as the commentators enjoyed the moment in the background with laughs.



The Proteas pacer is known for his love for fishing. He even refers to himself as ‘fishing fanatic’ and has that mentioned on his Instagram bio as well.

Steyn was later bowled in the same over by Amir as his team Kandy Tuskers lost the match by 9 wickets and were eliminated from the tournament.

Check some fishing pictures of the bowler below:









LPL 2020: WATCH: Azam Khan talks to Dale Steyn about fishing on-field