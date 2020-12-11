SA vs SL: Quinton de Kock named Test captain for SL series

Quinton de Kock named Test captain for SL series / Photo: File

Wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock has been named South Africa test team captain on Friday for the two-match home series against Sri Lanka starting later this month.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed the news on their official Twitter account while announcing the squad for the upcoming series. “Quinton de Kock will captain your #Proteas as the squad prepares to take on @OfficialSLC in the #BetwayTest Series,” they said.

The board revealed 15-man squad to take on Sri Lanka for two tests in the month’s end. Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada and all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius were not included due to injury.

Three maiden call-ups were also made in the Proteas test side including Glenton Stuurman, Sarel Erwee, and Kyle Verreynne.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Thursday had confirmed that they’ll continue the SA tour as planned after having second thoughts following cancellation of England’s ODI series in the country.

The two teams will first meet on December 26 in Centurion while the second test is scheduled to start from January 3 in Johannesburg.

Squad:

Quinton de Kock (c), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Beuran Hendricks, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Sarel Erwee, Anrich Nortje, Glenton Stuurman, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Kyle Verreynne.

