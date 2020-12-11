Cricket-related searches had the highest spike in Pakistan during 2020 despite the country, like the rest of the world, having to deal with the emergence of Covid-19.

Cricket dominates Pakistan searches on Google every year and this one was no different despite the country battling two separate waves of the novel coronavirus.

The search engine giant has revealed that "Pakistan vs England" was the top search item in Pakistan among everything that trended in 2020.

It means that while the deadly virus ravaged and forced lockdowns in large swathes of the country this year, it still did not make as big a dent as "Pakistan vs England" search-wise.

The national team's first cricket tour since the outbreak of Covid trended like nothing else in Pakistan.

This isn't it. After coronavirus at number two, there is another cricket entry at number three; "Zimbabwe vs Pakistan".

Even though Zimbabwe are perennial minnows of world cricket, it was still searched more than "Google Classroom", which says a lot about the popularity of cricket but also tells something about the enthusiasm (or lack thereof) of students this year.

At number five came US Election 2020, followed by PSL 2020, which is a bit surprising and low for Pakistan's beloved T20 league.

In the first quarter of 2020 and before Covid had truly reared its spiky head, India toured New Zealand. That tour spawned "India vs New Zealand" search item and it features at number seven.

The next two items, too, are from the world of cricket: "England vs Australia" and "England vs West Indies", followed by "Worldometers".

To see the complete list of all that trended in Pakistan in 2020, come this way.

It is pertinent to mention here that Google's annual trending "lists are based on search terms that had the highest spike this year as compared to the previous year."

Even in pandemic, cricket dominated Pakistan's Google searches in 2020