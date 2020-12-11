SA vs SL: Sri Lanka confirms South Africa tour despite Covid-19 concerns

Sri Lanka confirms South Africa tour despite Covid-19 concerns / Photo: File

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Thursday confirmed its tour to South Africa due later this month as planned ahead despite Covid-19 concerns after the medical unit of the board gave team the green signal to proceed with the series.

SLC was reconsidering the tour after England abandoned a three-match One Day International (ODI) series against the Proteas last week amid Covid-19 outbreak in the bio-secure bubble.

Cricket South Africa (CSA), in a joint statement with SLC on Thursday, said the two-match Test series will go ahead as planned.

"The series, which forms part of the ICC World Test Championship, is still on course and the organisations look forward to a successful and competitive clash between two teams that are equally thrilled to return to red-ball action," the statement said.

The decision was taken after SLC Medical Unit, headed by Professor Arjuna De Silva, conducted an assessment of the bio-secure environment to be set for the players and advised the board to proceed with the series.

The South African tour will be Sri Lanka´s first international outing since the coronavirus pandemic brought sporting events to a halt early this year. The team will leave for South Africa as scheduled, while Head Coach Mickey Arthur, accompanied by a health specialist will travel with immediate effect to South Africa to further assess the situation and make necessary arrangements for players’ arrival.

The first Test against the Proteas starts on December 26 in Centurion with the second scheduled to start from January 3 in Johannesburg.

