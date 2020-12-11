Pak vs NZ: Bubble life is a sacrifice that must be recognised, says Misbah

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq Photo: File

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has admitted that bubble life during the times of Covid is not easy but vowed to not use that as an excuse when the T20 series against New Zealand starts December 18.

Misbah, along with the other 53 members of the squad, spent two weeks in isolation upon their arrival Down Under after an outbreak of the virus in Pakistan camp. It deprived the team of valuable time that was to be spent training and acclimatising to local conditions.

In a virtual press conference in Queenstown on Friday, the coach reflected on the time the Pakistani contingent spent locked up in their rooms in Christchurch, saying: "To play in a biosecure bubble and isolation is very difficult; it's not easy."

Pakistan were supposed to be given the exemption to train during their isolation but a number of positive Covid cases as well as breach of SOPs had that permission revoked.

Looking back, Misbah said: "Because of Covid-19, the rules here are strict but we respect New Zealand's laws. Unfortunately, we had positive cases during isolation and could not train. We're getting to train now. Of course, three weeks' work cannot be done in just one but we're all trying hard and trying to make up for lost time.

Team Pakistan had come under criticism from New Zealand health authorities over SOP violations during isolation. Misbah says those "violations were not on purpose and happened unintentionally".

The bearded trainer said that instead of rebuke, his team deserves acknowledgment of "the sacrifices we have made in these hard times".

"We hope that everyone else make such sacrifices, too, as these are necessary for the fans to get live cricket."

Despite the setbacks, Misbah vowed not to come up with excuses when the series starts. "We are professionals and cannot give any excuses regarding results. It (the tour) is indeed difficult but [winning] is not impossible," he said.

