Pak vs NZ: Imam-ul-Haq joins Pakistan cricket squad in Queenstown

Imam-ul-Haq joins national cricket squad in Queenstown / Photo: PCB

Opening batsman Imam ul Haq joined the national cricket squad in Queenstown on Friday after completing his managed isolation in Christchurch.

The 24-year-old had tested positive for Covid-19 and did not travel with the team on Tuesday to complete his quarantine period.

The left-hander started training along with other players in the gym right after joining the team.

After two days of successive three-hour long training on ground on Wednesday and Thursday, Pakistan Shaheens trained inside the gym on Friday as their net session was affected due to rain in Queenstown. The players carried out physical training under the supervision of trainer Saboor Ahmed.

Imam will represent Pakistan Shaheens in the first four-day game against New Zealand A on December 16 in Whanganui.

Pakistan Shaheens' squad training in the gym / Video courtesy: PCB

