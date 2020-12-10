NZ vs WI: Kane Williamson set to miss second test against West Indies

Kane Williamson set to miss second test against West Indies for child's birth / Photo; Photosport.nz

New Zealand cricket captain Kane Williamson is set to miss the second Test against West Indies on Friday in Wellington to be with his partner Sarah Raheem for the birth of their first child.

The news was confirmed by New Zealand head coach, Gary Stead, in a video message shared by Black Caps’ official Twitter account on Thursday.

"It's a decision we have come to around, I guess, the best decision for him and Sarah, and also for our team long-term, and in terms of him being in a good place to be with Sarah as well,” he said.

“Our thoughts and wishes are with Sarah and Kane at this time. We want to make sure that mother and baby are well looked after and at this moment Kane needs to be back there to be their support,” the 48-year-old added.

Gary revealed that in Williamson’s absence, Tom Latham will be leading the national team in the second test.

"Tom Latham will take over as captain. He has been Test captain before in the past for us, and he's got a calm head on his shoulders, and I know with a lot of other leaders in our team that he will lean on them for their support as well,” he said.

The coach said that Will Young, who made his debut in the first test of this series, will bat at number 3 in Williamson’s position. “It's a logical replacement that he just slips into that position. Will's played there a lot, so, yeah, it's a natural replacement,” Gary said.

The second and the final test of the series between New Zealand and West Indies will be played on Friday at Basin Reserve, Wellington.

