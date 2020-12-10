New PCB selection committee likely to be named next week / Photo: File

The new Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Selection Committee is likely to be named next week before the first Twenty20 International between Pakistan and New Zealand is played, The News reported today.

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq’s tenure as Chief Selector of the national cricket team ended on November 30 after he resigned from the position earlier this year in October.

Following Misbah’s exit, PCB had also reportedly discarded the National Selection Committee comprising provincial coaches. The board has decided to reinstate the traditional selection committee consisting of a Chief Selector and three members.

While the regional coaches won't be officially a part of the new selection panel, they will still be consulted by the selectors.

As per sources, Peshawar Zalmi director and former Test cricketer Mohammad Akram is the leading candidate for the role of new Chief Selector.

