The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee on Wednesday said that football players affected by the pandemic have started receiving financial help from the organization’s Covid-19 Relief Fund, The News reported today.

As many as 50 deserving present and past football players are expected to receive about Rs. 50,000 from the relief fund.

The Normalisation Committee(NC) said that the amount has already been received by more than 30 players. The fund was created from existing PFF funds.

The COVID Relief Fund Committee was formed in August earlier this year by PFF NC and consist of following members: Mohammad Ajmal, Col. Younus Changezi, Sardar Rauf, Col Karim Ahmad Shah and Qibtiya Jamshed.

The objective of this committee was to recommend all football players who have greatly been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. It was also asked to name former players facing financial difficulties for other reasons.

NC said that the PFF appointed independent committee members to avoid politicization of the process.

“The committee has fulfilled its responsibility to assist former and current football players financially in these tough times triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic” PFF NC Chairman Humza Khan said.

“The well-being of football layers is one of PFF’s top priorities,” he added.

Pakistan Football Federation assists Covid-19 affected players