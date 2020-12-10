Pak vs NZ: Shan Masood confident Pakistan team will improve Test ranking

Shan Masood confident Pakistan team will improve Test ranking / Photo: AFP

Karachi: Pakistan’s opening batsman Shan Masood on Thursday said that the country’s current 7th position in the ICC Test ranking doesn’t reflect the team’s actual potential.

Talking to a group of journalists via online media conference, the 31-year-old batsman emphasized that not a long time ago Pakistan was on number one in red-ball cricket and it is currently in cycle of re-building.

“You are always in a cycle and that cycle goes on, we are in same cycle. Few months back we were the number one team in Tests, today we are at 7th and I believe that this position is not reflective of the team’s potential,” he said.

“We are a young team, under a new captain and new players are gelling themselves in. I hope with New Zealand tour, we will start our journey to climb on ICC Test ranking charts,” Shan added.

The left-handed batsman said that Pakistan did well in England and posed a good challenge to the hosts but one bad session at Manchester Test changed the series result for the country.

Read: Pakistan cricket squads training underway in NZ for the second day

He added that playing in foreign condition is never an easy task for any team.

“Playing in countries like England, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand is never easy, it is always challenging for visiting sides but I am confident of doing well here,” Shan said.

“We have enough time here before the start of Test series against New Zealand; we will also play a four-day game against New Zealand A with Pakistan Shaheens. So, it will give us good opportunity to prepare ourselves for the red-ball cricket here,” he added.

Pakistan plays its first Test against New Zealand from January 26.

The team spent strict quarantine period of 14 days before getting back to cricket and normal life but Shan feels that the isolation shouldn’t affect team’s readiness for the series.

“14 days don’t change what you’ve gained throughout the year. It stays with you. The rustiness is usual after such gap but we have ample time to overcome that,” the batsman said.

“I must admit that the 14 days are never easy and we accepted it as challenge but good thing is that we don’t have any more restrictions, there is no bubble and we are free to live our normal life in the New Zealand,” he added.

Read: Usman Qadir glad quarantine period in NZ is over

Pak vs NZ: Shan Masood confident Pakistan team will improve Test ranking