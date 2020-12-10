Pak vs NZ: Pakistan cricket squads training underway in Queenstown

Pakistan cricket squads training underway in NZ for the second day / Photo: PCB

Pakistan cricket squads are training in full swing in Queenstown on Thursday for the second day after spending a difficult 14-day isolation period in Christchurch.

Both the squads, Pakistan T20I team and Pakistan Shaheens, are training at different times at the event center in Queenstown. They are undergoing intensive training under the supervision of their respective coaching staff.

While Pakistan national cricket team is scheduled to play a T20 series against New Zealand from December 18, the Pakistan Shaheens team will play the only four-day match against New Zealand A. Shaheens also include players from the Pakistan Test squad.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Team Management, the team is preparing for the T20 series starting from December 18 in New Zealand. The squad has played its first intra-squad practice match today. All players were given different goals in the senior base match.

On the other hand, Pakistan Shaheens are also preparing for the only four-day match against New Zealand A. The players held a three-hour long training session in Queenstown on the second day today. The only four-day match between the two will be played on December 16 in Whanganui.

