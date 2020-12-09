Twitter thinks Shahid Afridi and Jensen Ackles are twins

Boom Boom is not always in news for his sixes only but good looks as well. Often called ageless, the Pakistani all-rounder has been popular for his appearance. And this time netizens have found Lala his twin.

Pakistani Twitteratis began to point out striking similarities between Shahid Afridi and Supernatural star Jensen Ackles. It will be fair to say the two actually do look similar.

And looks are not all that the two icons have in common; the duo also shares the same birthday. Now that make things interesting! [read: creepy]

While some fans thought the resemblance is uncanny, others were not very sure. Check what people had to say on the matter below:





Twitter thinks Shahid Afridi and Jensen Ackles are twins