Mickey Arthur reveals what sets Sarfaraz Ahmed apart from other great captai

Mickey Arthur reveals what sets Sarfaraz Ahmed apart from other great captains

Former Pakistan cricket coach Mickey Arthur revealed that wicket-keeper batsman Sarfraz Ahmed has a quality that he had not seen before while working with other great captains like Graeme Smith, Misbah-ul-Haq and Michael Clarke.

Talking to Aamir Sohail on his Youtube channel on Tuesday, Mickey said that while Sarfaraz was authoritarian on-field, the player would transform into a brother off-field.

“Sarfaraz is a very good leader. I was very privileged to work with Graeme Smith, Michael Clarke, and Misbah-ul-Haq. They were very good leaders but Sarfaraz had one thing that I had not seen before: He had the ability to be an authoritative voice, like a disciplinarian on the field, but when he came to the dressing room, he transformed into a brother to the guys. He had that,” he said.

“People saw what happened on the field, like his movements, but they did not see the other side of Sarfaraz in the dressing room. He was a very popular leader inside the changing room,” the 52-year-old added.

Read: Loved my time in 'emotional, volatile' Pakistan: Mickey Arthur

Mickey said that he has an outstanding relation with Sarfaraz and has always loved working with him. He appreciated the batsman’s technical knowledge in Twenty20 cricket and said Sarfraz was ‘always ahead of the game.’

Talking about his tenure as Pakistan cricket head coach, the South African said, “I loved it. I loved every minute of it.” Mickey used the following four words to explain his experience in the country: Exhilarating, chaotic, exciting and fulfilling.

While referring to the ‘chaotic’ part of his experience, the former coach said that he was not a fan of Pakistani media. “Dealing with the media in the country in tough, Pakistani media is uncompromising,” he said.

Mickey was satisfied with his performance in building team structure, improving players’ fitness and unearthing good young talent. However, one disappointment the former coach said he had when he left was that he was unable to rebuild the test team after former batting greats Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan left.

Giving his successor [Misbah] some advice, Mickey said that consistency of policy is required otherwise players will play for themselves. “I think you have got to stay consistent. Consistent with your coaching staff, consistent with your structure, consistent with your selection, and with the roles u give players. I think that’s really important because that will allow players to flourish,” he added.

Read: Misbah-ul-Haq’s tenure as Chief Selector ends

Mickey Arthur reveals what sets Sarfaraz Ahmed apart from other great captai