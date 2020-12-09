Babar Azam condoles with Ben Stokes on father’s death

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam shared his condolences with England all-rounder Ben Stokes on the sad demise of his father on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old shared a heart-warming message, telling the English player that he made his father proud. Babar sympathized with Stokes on the personal loss and said he is praying for his family and friends in this difficult time.

Turning to the popular social media app Twitter, the batsman shared a picture of Stokes and wrote, “No words are enough @benstokes38. My heart & prayers goes out to you, your family and friends. You made your dad proud.”

Read: Record ballot ticket demand for Pakistan-England Edgbaston ODI

Stokes’ father, Ged Stokes, died on Tuesday in Christchurch at the age of 65 after a year-long battle with brain cancer, ESPNcricinfo reported.

The English player paid tribute to his later father by sharing a smiling picture of him on Instagram and wrote, “In different places now me and you Ged, but knowing you'll always have this smile on your face makes me smile every time I think of you. I love you forever and always.”

Stokes was not with his family when the news came out as he is on a national cricket tour to South Africa.

However, on Monday the two cricket boards from both countries announced that the tour is cancelled amid the Covid-19 outbreak in the bio-secure bubble set for the players. The England cricket team will leave South Africa on Thursday.

Read: South Africa-England ODI series called off





Babar Azam condoles with Ben Stokes on father’s death