Cricket South Africa's (CSA) Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith

Cricket South Africa's (CSA) Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith, has described the Proteas' visit of Pakistan "a historical tour", and also spoken of the fanbase the team has in Pakistan.



“It’s pleasing to see so many countries making a return to Pakistan – a proud, cricket-loving nation. Cricket South Africa is delighted to be counted among them," Smith is quoted as saying in a PCB press release after CSA and PCB confirmed South Africa's January tour of Pakistan.



“As someone who has toured the country on more than one occasion back in my playing days, I know how much passion the people of Pakistan have for the game as well as the love and support that the Proteas enjoy there as a team."

Smith also thanked the PCB "for the hospitality and transparency they showed our security contingent when they travelled over there a few weeks ago".

“The report on their findings and recommendations gives us confidence as an organization that all of our team’s security, playing and accommodation needs will be met and that the wellbeing of the team will be the top priority. We look forward to embarking on this historical tour.”

South Africa look forward to 'historic tour' of Pakistan: Graeme Smith