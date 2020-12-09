Pak vs NZ: Usman Qadir glad quarantine period in NZ is over

Usman Qadir glad quarantine period in NZ is over / Photo: Sohail Imran

Young Pakistani leg-spinner Usman Qadir on Wednesday said that he is glad the 14-day quarantine period in New Zealand is over.

Talking to Geo Super, the 27-year-old said it was a difficult time but he is glad that it has come to an end.

After 14 days of isolation in Christchurch, Pakistan cricket squad reached Queenstown yesterday and had their first training session today.

The bowler said it was the first time the team had completed a 14-day quarantine period. Although he termed it as a ‘difficult’ time, he said it turned out well.

Referring to Wednesday morning practice session, team’s first ever on this tour, Qadir said the players enjoyed getting back on ground a lot. He said they started off slow on the first day of training.

"We have started training after 14 days, so we could not do hard training. We will gradually increase the training and come back in full swing so the preparation for the matches will be good," the leg-spinner said.

Qadir appreciated the coaching staff for their support. “They have always supported us and is still doing. They all work hard with the players,” he said.

The Lahore born cricketer said he is aware of his role in the team and will try to perform well. “I know that the role of spinners is important in T20 cricket, they take wickets,” Qadir said.

"I have experience of playing in New Zealand; I have played in the World Cup here. If I get a chance in the series, I will try to take full advantage," he added.

Pakistan T20I squad held its first three-hour long training session in Queenstown today. Before that, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq also gave a lecture to the players.

The team practiced both bowling and batting in the nets with batting coach Younis Khan giving tips to the batsmen. The session also focused on physical drills and fielding.

