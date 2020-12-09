South Africa's tour of Pakistan in Jan 2021 under no Covid threat: PCB

South Africa's recently scrapped home series against England will not have any bearing on their upcoming tour of Pakistan, which will go ahead as planned, Daily Express reported on Wednesday.

Citing Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Director (media) Sami-ul-Hassan Burney, the Urdu daily stated that Pakistan's home series against South Africa is under no threat despite an outbreak of Covid-19 scrapping the Proteas' own home series against England without a ball being bowled.

A four-member delegation of Cricket South Africa has already reviewed security and biosecure arrangements in Pakistan and gave a positive report, according to Burney.

The PCB director has been quoted as saying that the South African board has given a green signal to Pakistan, and that the African side is scheduled to tour Pakistan in January 2021.

He further said that Pakistan will reciprocate with a visit to South Africa later next year.

