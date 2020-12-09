Pak vs NZ: Pakistani cricketers finally begin training in NZ

Pakistani cricketers finally begin training in New Zealand / Photo: PCB

Pakistan cricket squad have finally begun the much awaited cricket practice session on Wednesday morning in Queenstown after completing the 14-day isolation period.

The session was the first ever since their arrival in New Zealand.

Members of the Shaheens’ squad reached nets first to flex their muscles and train under the supervision of coach Ijaz Ahmed. The players took the maximum advantage of the opportunity and trained for three hours.

The batch picked for Twenty20 Internationals followed them for a session in afternoon.

Pakistani cricketers remained in 14-days long strict isolation since their arrival in the country. The players were expecting an exemption to train during isolation, as committed initially, but it was denied after positive COVID-19 cases in the squad emerged.

Players looked excited and energetic to be back on cricket field. All-rounder Haris Sohail explained the importance of returning to the routine training.

“14 days isolation was difficult for us as it would have been for any sportsperson. The moment we were told that isolation is over and we could return to cricket, everyone in squad was excited and looking forward,” the 31-year-old said.

“We had a very good opening session today and are happy to be back on field,” he added.

Haris termed the returning moment to field after isolation as a “different feeling” and said that Pakistani players are looking to get themselves adjusted with conditions before the real action begins.

Pakistan Shaheens will play four day game against New Zealand A from 17th December while Pakistan’s national team will play 1st T20I against New Zealand on 18th December.

