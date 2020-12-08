TEDx Lahore Women: Zainab Abbas details her journey in world of sports

Zainab Abbas/insta

Famed TV presenter Zainab Abbas has recalled the challenges she faced as a woman when she ventured into the world of sports that is predominantly a male-run industry - not only in Pakistan but world over.

Titled "The missing sportsmanship in sports," Zainab's talk was a part of Fearless, a virtual event that features a line-up of live speakers as well as prerecorded talks given by TEDWomen 2020.

Talking about why she chose to be associated with sports, she said that growing up, it had always been her passion to play sports, predominately cricket.

"The idea of sportsmanship stems from the fact that sport is generally and equaliser irrespective of gender, race, or skin colour. It focuses on your talent, skills, strength, and above all, meritocracy," she said.

Despite her passion for the field, however, she had to face various hurdles throughout her journey before becoming a successful sports presenter.

First, it was difficult to convince her parents about her choice of career and manage their disappointment when she had to skip an exam to watch live cricket matches.

She then talked about how she moved away from the world of sports after her graduation and joined a corporate organisation in London where she was subjected to racism and prejudice.

And even when she got the opportunity to be auditioned for a World Cup cricket programme in Pakistan, her interviewers doubted her knowledge of the sport solely on the basis of her gender.

She said that even after she became a sports journalist, some of her colleagues hurled allegations at her for stealing their content and entering the field on the basis of nepotism.

To her disappointment, some of the cricket legends she looked up to refused to let her interview them because she was a woman.

"I was heartbroken because as a child, these were the people I looked up to," she said. "But I realised that I need to keep my focus as it was the only thing that kept me going even in times of adversity."

However, the same cricketers later acknowledged her work and willingly let her interview them as she had cemented herself in the field.

"I think the world was not prepared or used to see a woman taking lead in a field which was guarded by men for so many years," she said. "Nonetheless, I learned never to let critics bother me or let people get under my skin."

Acknowledging the achievements of women in sports, she said that their progress is a manifestation of true sporting spirit and sportsmanship.

