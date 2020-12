PTV sacks cricketer-turned-analyst Rashid Latif, 7 others

Just days after assuming charge, Pakistan Television Corporation's (PTVC) newly appointed chairman Naeem Bokhari has sanctioned the sacking of eight highly paid employees of the state broadcaster, including former Pakistan captain and TV analyst Rashid Latif, Dawn reported.



Latif had been a regular on PTV Sports for years where he discussed cricket alongside host Dr Nauman Niaz and a variety of other former crickets.

As per the sacking order, Latif had joined PTV in 2016 and was the second-highest paid employee on the list, drawing a salary of Rs950,000.



The order explained that "PTV is short of finances. Payments due to PTV are not forthcoming and already has 3,560 regular employees."

It further said that it was decided to drastically reduce the number of contract employees on high salaries and therefore the dismissal of the octet, of which Latif is a part, was recommended.

Latif, over the past few months, has been active on YouTube where he runs a channel named Caught Behind alongside Dr Niaz.

