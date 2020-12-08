Beaming Pakistan team visibly relieved after isolation in New Zealand ends





After spending two weeks locked up in their rooms in Christchurch, Pakistan cricket team was finally let out on Tuesday and allowed to

resume cricket activities ahead of the T20I series.

The 53 members of Pakistan cricket squad were in managed isolation for the last 14 days since arrival in New Zealand. The were initially told they'd have the exemption to train during isolation but that was also revoked by New Zealand health authorities after 10 players tested positive for Covid-19.

“52 members of the squad will be released from the MIQ facilities in Christchurch today. One case will remain in the Christchurch quarantine facility until fully recovered. One person repeatedly tested negative and is being released from the Auckland quarantine facility today, where they had been transferred on arrival as a precaution,” said an official of New Zealand health ministry.

Soon after the announcement, an official of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed from New Zealand that team had left the quarantine facility to spend some time in their hotel before flying to Queenstown to resume cricket activities.

The NZ health officials further said that after extensive testing and completion of their time in managed isolation in Christchurch, the Canterbury DHB medical officer of health is satisfied these people pose a very low risk to the community.

The officials confirmed that five members who were tested positive have recovered while four were confirmed as historic cases.

“Within the Pakistan men’s cricket team there were six acute COVID-19 cases; all now recovered except for the one remaining in the Christchurch quarantine facility while four team members had positive PCR results, but are considered historical cases,” the statement by NZ health ministry said.

One member who is yet to complete his quarantine is likely to be released from managed isolation on Thursday night.

Following the release from managed isolation and completion of mandatory isolation period, Pakistani cricketers are now free to spend normal life in New Zealand and there won’t be any restriction on their movement.

Pakistan team will fly to Queenstown later in the day and will kick off its cricket activity on December 10 with an intra squad game.

Members of Pakistan Shaheen and Pakistan National team will now stay at separate facilities in Queenstown.

Pakistan Shaheens’ squad members will travel to Whangarei on December 14 to play a four-day game against New Zealand A. Pakistan’s senior national team will travel to Auckland on December 15 to play the first T20I on the 18th.

Beaming Pakistan team visibly relieved after isolation in New Zealand ends