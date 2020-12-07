SA vs Eng: South Africa-England ODI series called off

South Africa-England ODI series called off / Photo: Reuters

England’s tour of South Africa has been cut short as cricket boards of both the countries called off the three-match One Day International (ODI) series on Monday.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the news in a media release that said, “ECB and Cricket South Africa (CSA) have agreed to postpone the remaining matches in the current men’s ODI Series.”

The decision was made in the wake of recent Covid-19 outbreak in the hotel that teams are staying in as five positive cases emerged. Two members of the visiting party, one South African player and two hotel staff members have tested positively.

ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, said that the decision was taken jointly by the two boards to ensure the mental and physical welfare of players. “We have always maintained that the welfare of our players and management is paramount,” he said.

“We were concerned about the potential impact that recent developments might have on the wellbeing of the touring party, and so after consultation with Cricket South Africa, we have jointly made the decision to postpone the remaining matches in this Series, in the best interest of the players’ welfare,” Harrison added.

The ECB CEO also thanked CSA for their support and understanding on the matter.

Meanwhile, CSA Acting CEO, Kugandrie Govender, said the boards’ decision to cancel the tour was ‘responsible and reasonable.’

“The concern over the mental health impact of recent events on all involved is not one that we as CSA or the ECB take lightly, and the decision to postpone the tour is the most responsible and reasonable course of action for us,” he said.

“I would like to thank the ECB for the continued positive relations, and we look forward to hosting the England men’s team in the near future,” he added.

England was scheduled to play three ODIs against South Africa in Cape Town and Paarl from December 6 to December 9. The limited overs series was part of the ICC ODI Super League that counts towards qualification for the 2023 World Cup.

However, the two teams will now end up sharing the points unless CSA rearrange the series and host England again, The Guardian reported.

