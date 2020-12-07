Hamiza Mukhtar, the woman who recently alleged that cricketer Babar Azam abused her for year, says that she was targeted and fired at in Lahore and wants Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide her security amid threat to her life.

The complainant, as per Geo News, told police that armed men on a motorcycle opened fire at her vehicle near the Kahna Police Station in Lahore. "My life is in danger. I have been receiving death threats for days," she claimed and asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide protection.

Confirming the complaint, the police said the matter will be investigated.

READ: Judge tells Babar Azam to stop harassing old flame-turned-foe

Azam lands in hot waters

Hamiza had leveled allegations against Azam in a press conference last week, claiming she was Azam's neighbour and old school mate. She said the cricketers had "tricked her into love" and "tortured" her when she asked for marriage.

She filed a petition in lower courts, stating that she financially supported Azam when he was a "struggling cricketer" and spent "millions of rupees on him".

"When I called the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to lodge a complaint, they said that it was a personal matter," she continued.

Babar Azam's alleged abuse victim survives gun attack, seeks PM's help