Pak vs NZ: ‘Difficult times are over’: Mansoor Rana on NZ tour

‘Difficult times are over’: Mansoor Rana on NZ tour / Photo: Sohail Imran

Pakistan cricket team manager Mansoor Rana on Monday said that the difficult times regarding the on-going New Zealand tour have passed as the team completed its isolation period.

Talking to Geo Super, Rana said that the entire squad is ready for the upcoming series and that their focus now will be solely on the game.

"All the players are in high spirits," the 57-year-old said. “Hopefully they will be able to focus on the game now. They also have the ability to do so.”

Pakistan cricket squad has completed the 14-day mandatory managed isolation period in Christchurch today. The team will leave for Queenstown tomorrow where members of the squad will take part in training sessions.

During this time, the touring party underwent several Covid-19 tests. The process was drama filled as multiple members of the squad tested positive after which they were denied the pre-arranged training exemption by New Zealand government.

The players had to spend their time in hotel rooms and were only allowed to walk at certain times which also affected their mental and physical well-being.

Regarding that, Rana told Geo Super that the team management has also arranged various sessions for the mental and physical fitness of the boys.

"During this time we have definitely missed training on the ground but now we will have the opportunity in Queenstown," he said. “We have forgotten everything at the moment and are now thinking about the future and planning for the future.”

Rana added that the coaching staff has developed an integrated strategy for training the players. It is hoped that the players will benefit from full training sessions in a short time.

Pakistan will play Black Caps in three Twenty20 Internationals and two Tests. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the T20I squad against the hosts earlier on Sunday. The T20 series will start from December 18 and end on December 22.

