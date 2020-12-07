LPL 2020: Mohammad Amir claims first 5-wicket haul of LPL history

Monday Dec 07, 2020
Galle Gladiators fast bowler Mohammad Amir on Monday claimed the first-ever five-wicket haul of Lanka Premier League (LPL) history.
The left-armer achieved the feat in the Gladiators' 5th match of the tournament against Colombo Kings.
Amir picked up just a single wicket in his opening spell but returned with some superb death bowling later, picking up two wickets each in the 18th and 20th overs.
His historic five-for helped bowl out the Kings for 171 and boosted Galle's hopes of getting their first win of the tournament.