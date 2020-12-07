Don Bradman's 'baggy green' debut cap to go up for auction

Former Australian cricket legend Don Bradman’s ‘baggy green’ cap from his test debut against England in November 1928 has been put up for an auction this week, Reuters reported today.

The news was confirmed by an auction company, Pickles Auctions, in a statement released on Monday. The auction will begin on Thursday, December 10 and will go on for a week till December 17.

“In 1959, Sir Donald gifted the Baggy Green to his neighbour, Peter Dunham, whose house backed onto the Bradman’s family home on the Parade in Kensington Gardens,” the statement said.

“The Baggy Green has been on loan to the State Library of South Australia since 2003 and has been authenticated by Mr Barry Gibbs (former manager of the State Library of South Australia’s Bradman collection),” it added.

According to Australian Associated Press (AAP), Bradman had given the cap to a family friend, Peter Dunham of Adelaide, in the 1950s. Dunham, an accountant, was in May this year jailed for eight years and two months for scamming $1.3 million from investors.

Some of Dunham’s victims sought access to Bradman’s cap to help pay off the accountant’s debts.

Bradman, famously known as ‘The Don,’ was one of Australia’s greatest captains. Known for his exceptional consistency in the game, the batsman retired with a test average of 99.99, best ever in cricket’s history.

In 2003, Bradman’s last baggy green cap from his final tour of England in 1948 was sold for AUD 425,000 while his blazer from his first series as test captain sold for AUD 132,000 in 2015.

Read: Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to Sir Don Bradman on 111th birth anniversary

Don Bradman's 'baggy green' debut cap to go up for auction