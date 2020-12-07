Pakistan International Squash Tournament kicks off today / Photo: File

Pakistan International Squash Tournament organized by Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has kicked off today at Mushaf Ali Mir Complex in Islamabad, The News reported.

Leading players will be back in action and keen to make a mark in the $12,000 worth event that will go on for five days.

Tayyab is currently ranked number one in the country and is hot favorite to win the title. Confident of his position, the 24-year-old is optimistic to do well in the tournament.

“Being Pakistan number one, I would definitely go all out to win the title. My form is also backing me so hopefully I would play my best squash here,” Tayyab said.

About eight top players have been awarded a bye in the first round of the tournament which means they don’t have to participate in this round and have a free-pass to the next one. Tayyab, Asem Khan, Farhan Mehboob, Ammad Fareed, Farhan Zaman, Danish Atlas Khan, Zahir Shah and Israr Ahmad are the listed players for the first-round bye.

Nasir, however, will be playing his first major event after his four-year ban for testing positive for banned drugs at the 12th South Asian Games.

“I am in the best of shape and hopefully would go on to perform well in the tournament,” he said.

The 26-year-old added that he had been looking for such an opportunity for a while now and was very grateful. “Here at the Mushaf Complex, the conditions are ideal and competing against the best would help me in knowing my form and fitness,” he said.

Nasir had lost to Tayyab in Quetta earlier and blamed it on lack of preparation on the particular court.

The Bannu-born player will play his opening match against the wildcard holder Hamza Sharif in the first round on Monday. “I am looking forward to every match here. This is sort of preparation for even bigger events to come,” he said.

