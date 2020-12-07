Record ballot ticket demand for Pakistan-England Edgbaston ODI

Record ballot ticket demand for Pak-Eng Edgbaston ODI / Photo: File

Edgbaston Cricket Ground has received a record demand for the tickets of Pakistan-England One Day International (ODI) fixture next year though a ballot held by the stadium, Cricket Pakistan reported.

In a statement released by Warwickshire County Cricket Club, home to the stadium, it was revealed that over 60,000 tickets have already been requested.

“Following an unprecedented year of behind-closed-doors cricket, the Club has received record ballot entries for next year’s ODI, more than any other major match fixture including the 2019 Ashes, with a 67% increase in applicants compared to the previous best after the same number of days,” the statement read.

England will be hosting Pakistan for a three-match ODI series with the final fixture scheduled on Tuesday, July 13 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

While the ballot officially closes at 5pm on Friday, December 11, over 60 percent of the votes are sold out for the match.

“We’re delighted with the demand we’ve received for our ODI in 2021 and, without question, demonstrates the desire for fans to return to Edgbaston and watch live cricket again,” Alex Perkins, the Head of Commercial said.

“The team at Edgbaston have worked extremely hard to make our venue safe and we can’t wait to welcome spectators back next year,” he added.

