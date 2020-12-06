India wins the series after beating Australia in second T20 / Photo: Cricket Australia

Indian cricket team has won the three-match Twenty20 International series 2-0 after defeating Australia by six wickets in the second T20I at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

After losing the One Day International (ODI) series 2-1, Men in Blue have made a smashing comeback by winning the series in the shortest format.

The guests after winning the toss elected to field first. Australia made most of the opponent’s decision by scoring a huge total of 194 runs. However, it seems like the target was not enough as the Virat Kohli-led side chased it with two balls to spare.

Batting first, the new Australian captain Mathew Wade (58) led his team to a good total by scoring a half-century backed with notable contribution from Steve Smith (46). Meanwhile Thangarasu Natarajan continued to impress the spectators as he bagged two wickets for the visiting team.

Read: Jadeja ruled out from India-Australia T20I series

India chased the massive target rather comfortably with its top order not disappointing. Shikhar Dhawan scored 52 runs and became team’s highest runs-getter. His innings were backed with Kohli (40) and KL Rahul (30), respectively.

However, it was Hardik Pandya’s innings of 44 runs from 22 balls in the last overs that took all the limelight as the player led his team to series win under pressure. The batsman after smashing the winning six was also awarded with Player of the Match award.

The two teams will play the last T20I, now a dead rubber, on December 8 at the same venue.

Read: India beats Australia in first T20I

Aus vs Ind: India wins the series after beating Australia in second T20I