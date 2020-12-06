Pak vs NZ: 'Won't be easy for Pakistan' : Mushtaq Ahmed on NZ tour

'Wont be easy for Pakistan' : Mushtaq Ahmed on NZ tour / Photo: File

Former Pakistan cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed is not very confident ahead of the New Zealand series as he believes the Black Caps are a ‘dangerous’ team on home soil, The News reported today.

The 50-year-old said that Babar Azam-led side will have to play extremely well in order to succeed. “New Zealand is a dangerous team on home soil and the tour won’t be easy for Pakistan,” he said to media on Saturday.

“Mental toughness is extremely important in this regard and the entire team will have to play without the fear of losing,” Ahmed added.

The former leg-spinner explained that it’s the officials and captain’s responsibility to keep the team united during the isolation period.

Appreciating Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) decision of appointing Babar Azam as the captain of all three formats, Ahmed said the batsman has what it takes to lead the team.

“It’s a good decision to make Babar Azam the captain in all formats because he has shown that captaincy does not affect his batting,” he said. “He has the ability to become a great captain in the future and has taken good decisions on the field so far.”

The touring contingent is currently spending their 14-day mandatory quarantine period in Christchurch and will leave for Queenstown on December 8.

Pakistan is scheduled to play three T20Is and two Tests against New Zealand from December 18 to January 7.

