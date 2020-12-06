NZ vs WI: NZ beats West Indies by an innings in the first test

NZ beats West Indies by an innings in first test / Photo: AFP

New Zealand cricket team defeated West Indies in the first test by an innings and 134 runs to take 1-0 lead in the 2-match test series at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday.

Batting heroics from captain, Kane Williamson, and strong on-field bowling performance led Black Caps to win their first match of the series with a huge margin, ESPNcricinfo reported.

The guests after winning the toss chose to field first but that turned out to be an expensive decision as Kiwis went on to put up a giant score of 519 at the loss of seven wickets in the first innings and thereafter, declared.

Williamson scored his career best at 251, leading him to win the Man of the Match award. The score along with captain’s knock was backed with half centuries from Tom Latham and Kyle Jamieson.

In response, West Indies failed to put up a fight and crumbled to 138 all out. No batsman from the touring side could manage a score of 30+ in first innings as Tim Southee bagged four wickets while Jamieson and Neil Wagner got two each.

Having a massive lead of 381 runs, the hosts enforced the follow on and asked West Indies to bat again. The Jason Holder-led side failed to pieces again as they lost 6 wickets for just 89 runs at the end of day’s play in third innings.

It was an action-packed day 3 for Kiwi bowlers as they claimed 15 wickets of the opponent team. The match was almost done and dusted as West Indies trailed behind 292 runs and had just 4 wickets in hand with two days of game left.

However, Jermaine Blackwood and Alzarri Joseph were in good spirits when they started to bat on day 4 and put up a fight by standing a 155-run partnership. The former went on to score a century but it was not enough to save his team as they were all bowled out for 247 leading to New Zealand’s an innings victory.

Wagner bagged four wickets in third innings while Jamieson got two.

Continuing their dominance at home, the Black Caps have now gone unbeaten in 15 consecutive Test matches. They last lost a home test in March 2017 against South Africa.

The two teams will play the second and last Test match of the series on December 11 in Wellington.

