QeA Trophy: Salman Agha fined for violating PCB Code of Conduct

Domestic player Salman Agha has been fined in the penultimate day of Southern Punjab’s match against Northern on Friday for violating Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel.

The lower middle-order batsman was fined 40 percent of his match fee, The News reported today.

According to the board, Salman violated Article 2.8 of the PCB Code of Conduct, which reads, ‘Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match.’

The player after losing his wicket in the second innings expressed dissent by placing his hands on helmet in disbelief and disappointment.

On-field umpires Aftab Gillani and Faisal Afridi leveled the charge against the player while match referee Ali Naqvi proposed the sanction. The player after day’s play pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the penalty imposed.

The Article 7 of PCB’s Code of Conduct states that all level 1 offenses will either carry an official warning or a fine of up to 50 percent of applicable match fee. Moreover, the players guilty of level 1 offenses cannot appeal against the decision of match referee.

Salman’s team, Southern Punjab, also ended up losing the match by six wickets on Saturday. However, the batsman with his two half-centuries was the highest run-scorer for his team in the four-day Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match at UBL Sports Complex in Karachi.

