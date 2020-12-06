Pak vs NZ: Pakistan cricket contingent completes Covid-19 Testing

Pakistan cricket contingent completes Covid-19 Testing in NZ / Photo: PCB

Pakistan cricket members complete Covid-19 testing in Christchurch on Sunday. Test results will be announced by New Zealand Ministry of Health tomorrow.

43 members of the Pakistan touring contingent were tested on their 12th day in Christchurch. However, Assistant coach, Shahid Aslam, was tested in Auckland. Aslam was stopped in the city on the complaint of cough. The coach completed his isolation period there.

New Zealand’s health ministry will announce the results of the fifth Covid-19 test tomorrow.

Pakistan’s cricket squad will leave for Queenstown on December 8 after completing the 14-day quarantine period. Members of the squad have been taking a walk before and after the coronavirus testing.

Five members who were corona positive will also be travelling with the team to Queenstown. The left-handed Test opener who tested positive will, however, complete his quarantine in Christchurch.

Initially, Pakistan squad was supposed to practice after day 3 of testing prior to completing the isolation period but after breaches of SOPs and positive test results of multiple players, health authorities in New Zealand refused to grant the exemption.

