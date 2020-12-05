Wasim Akram lauds Pakistan team for gutting out isolation in New Zealand

Bowling legend Wasim Akram has lauded the national cricket team players for going through a long and frustrating 14-day isolation period in New Zealand but fears that it could have an impact on their performance during the upcoming T20 and Test series.

"The players are currently going through a rough time," Akram was quoted as saying in local media about the 54-man national contingent's mandatory isolation that was supposed to have been softened up by now but for an outbreak of Covid-19 in the camp.

The touring party has time and again been denied the request to train in isolation but instead of losing their cool, they have so far gutted it out, although the PCB has sought the players' feedback to devise its line of action.

"Credit to them for remaining locked in their rooms [for so many days] but this will affect their performance during the series."



Akram opined the PCB could have managed the situation better. "The PCB should have had them do their isolation period in Pakistan," he said.

