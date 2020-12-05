Corey Anderson retires from NZ Cricket to play in USA / Photo: Hannah Peters/Stuff

New Zealand cricket all-rounder Corey Anderson has called it quits with the national team as he signed a three-year contract with the upcoming T20 league in USA named Major League Cricket, Cricbuzz reported today.

Confirming the news, the website quoted him saying, "It's been a huge honor and extremely proud to represent New Zealand. I would have loved to have achieved and played more but just is what it is sometimes.”

“Different opportunities arise and send you in a direction you never thought would be a possibility. [I’m] Very appreciative for everything that NZC has done for me,” the batsman added.

The 29-year-old first rose to immense fame with his 36-ball century in a match against West Indies in 2014, breaking Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi’s record of fastest One Day International (ODI) hundred in men’s cricket.

However, a once promising career soon succumbed to series of injuries. The hard-hitting all-rounder faced multiple stress fractures, groin injuries and chronic back issues that disrupted his international career.

Anderson last appeared for Black Caps in an international fixture in November 2018.

Weighing the consequences of the event and sharing uncertainty about his future, the Kiwi player explained that it was not an easy decision. "It hasn't been an easy decision. I asked myself several questions. What do I want to do now or what do I want to achieve in the next two years, five years, and ten years? As you get older you think about life a little bit more broadly as well,” he said.

The Christchurch-born revealed that his decision to move to United States was also influenced by personal reasons. “And obviously, my fiancé, Mary Margaret, who's born and raised in America, she's had a massive part to play in that because she's sacrificed so much for me, by moving to New Zealand, getting immersed in a different culture there and, and supporting me through a lot of tough times with injuries and time out of cricket. So, when the opportunity arose, we thought that living in America is the best thing, not only for my cricket, but it's, it's the best thing for both of us in general as well," Anderson added.

The batting all-rounder first made his debut in international cricket in December 2012 and has represented his country in 13 Tests, 49 ODIs, and 31 T20I in eight years long career.

Anderson, however, is not the only international cricketer moving to USA for cricket. Earlier this week, Pakistani test cricketer Sami Aslam also left the country after striking a deal with USA Cricket.

