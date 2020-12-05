BBL 2020: Brisbane Heat’s Afghan star tests positive for Covid-19

Brisbane Heat’s Afghan star tests positive for Covd-19 / Photo: File

Brisbane Heat’s Afghan import, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, has tested positive for Covid-19, the team announced on Friday.

In a media release, Heat confirmed that the 19-year-old cricketer returned positive coronavirus test during his quarantine period at a hotel in Queensland.

The Afghan spinner reached Brisbane last week after travelling from Kabul to participate in the tenth edition of Big Bash League (BBL). The team revealed that the player was experiencing symptoms during the mandatory quarantine period.

Queensland Cricket CEO Terry Svenson said the welfare of Mujeeb was of the highest concern for Queensland Cricket (QC) and the Brisbane Heat.

“We will work with the relevant authorities to ensure the integrity of the competition and well-being of the player are suitably addressed. He is a young man far from home and we will ensure he is looked after,’’ he said.

The right-arm spinner is under the care of the Queensland Health Department until he gets clearance to join back his team. Meanwhile, Cricket Australia and QC medical staff have been in close consultation with Mujeeb during this period.

Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s Head of Big Bash Leagues,, said that the health and safety of the players, staff and the wider community is their top priority this season. “Both Mujeeb and the Brisbane Heat have our full support and we will ensure all Queensland Government protocols continue to be followed as he recovers,” he said.

The bowler’s corona positive test is a major blow for Heat as the world’s number two T20I bowler will be unavailable for the team’s season opener against Melbourne Stars on December 11 at Canberra.

