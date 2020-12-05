Jadeja ruled out from India-Australia T20I series / Photo: BCCI

India cricket team faces a major blow as star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out from the remainder of Twenty20 International (T20I) series between Australia and India, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Friday.

“The diagnosis was confirmed based on a clinical assessment in the dressing room during the innings break by the BCCI Medical Team,” BCCI said in the media release.

“Jadeja remains under observation and will be taken for further scans if required based on the assessment on Saturday morning. He will not take any further part in the ongoing T20I series,” the statement added.

The 31-year-old suffered a concussion during the first T20I match between the two teams after he was stuck in the head while batting. The incident happened in the final over of the innings.

Jadeja continued to play till the innings break as his 44 off 23 led India to a reasonable total against the hosts. The batsman was, however, replaced by concussion substitute Yuzvendra Chahal in the second innings; who then went on to win the Man of the Match award for his brilliant bowling figures of 3/25 as Men in Blue defeated Australia by 11 runs.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Shardul Thakur as Jadeja’s replacement for the remaining T20I matches.

The two teams will come face-to-face again on Sunday for the second game of the three-match series.

