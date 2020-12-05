Pak vs NZ: Disappointed PCB CEO writes to NZC, health authorities

Disappointed PCB CEO writes to NZC, health authorities / Photo: File

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wrote two ‘strongly-worded emails’ to New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and Ministry of Health after they did not allow Covid-19 negative Pakistani players to train on Friday despite repeated assurances, The News reported today.

The paper said that PCB Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Wasim Khan, was disappointed with the authorities’ decision and wrote them two separate letters. “All the cleared players were put under extra pressure after they were denied to start their training and pursue intra-squad cricket activities” he said while referring to the ‘tough period’ players are going through.

The 49-year-old added that the authorities had promised to resume players’ training after the outcome of the fourth test. He said that there is no sane reason to deny the corona negative players the opportunity to train.

“Players tested negative consecutively for the fourth time during their nine-day confinement in New Zealand. Since they have been repeatedly tested negative there is no sane reason to deny them the opportunity to pursue training and to prepare for T20 and Test series,” the paper quoted his letter.

A statement by the New Zealand health department on Friday confirmed that players will not be granted the exemption to leave their hotel to train in groups prior to completing the 14-day quarantine period in Christchurch.

The Pakistan cricket squad was originally supposed to get the exemption after day 3 of testing, however, it was put on hold after reports of SOP breaches and positive test results of 6 members came to light.

Following the denial from the NZ government to allow players to train, PCB sought advice and feedback from the players in light to potentially cancel the tour.

The board, however, has decided to continue the tour. The PCB CEO said that players have already been through so much and calling them back would be ‘unjust.’

PCB also regretted the wording used by NZ health authorities in the handout issued on Friday. Calling out the body’s ‘non-professional’ attitude, Khan in the letter wrote, “Laboratories are processing the team’s day 9 swabs, which were taken yesterday. Full results are pending,” he said.

“The fact of the matter is that you had already shared the results of the swab and declared all negative who were negative from the third test. Why this thing was not mentioned in the handout that was issued well after the swab results were finalized. This is totally non-professionalism and meant to put Pakistan players under pressure. The PCB wants an explanation for this negligence,” Khan added.

