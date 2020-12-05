Judge tells Babar Azam to stop harassing old flame-turned-foe

A session court in Lahore on Saturday ordered Pakistan national cricket team captain Babar Azam and his family to not harass Hamiza Mukhtar - the woman who claims to be his former girlfriend and accuses him of wronging her.

Hamiza, who levelled shocking allegations at Azam last week, had filed two petitions against the star cricketer.

The petitioner, in one petition, stated that Azam, his family and police were pressuring Hamiza to withdraw the case.

Additional session judge Abid Raza, as per Geo News, heard the woman's case and issued the aforesaid orders before disposing off the case.

For the second petition, which pertains to the petitioner's main allegations against Azam, the hearing was adjourned.

It is pertinent to mention here that Hamiza accuses Azam of being in years-long relationship with her and even impregnating her at one point, only to force her to abort upon the advice of Usman Qadir - another national cricketer and Azam's close friend.

In her press conference last week, she also alleged that Azam was abusive and violent towards here, further adding that she supported him with money before he made it big.

Her demand is for him to right the wrong and marry her.

