LPL 2020: Afghan player reveals to Afridi what Amir said on-field

Afghan player reveals to Afridi what Amir said on-field

The on-field scuffle of Pakistani players Shahid Afridi and Mohammad Amir with Afghan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq has not only been making most of the headlines but also is a hot debate on internet as players continue to divulge off-field on social media.

In a recent tweet, the Afghan player hit back at Afridi’s advice of respecting the opponents with a ‘give respect take respect’ hash-tag. The 21-year-old revealed that Amir did not only attack him but his people as well.

“Always ready to take advice and give respect, Cricket is a gentleman’s game but if someone says you all are under our feet and will stay their then he is not only talking about me but also talking abt my ppl,” he said.

Sri Lankan domestic T20 tournament Lanka Premier League (LPL) witnessed some heated moments when Amir and Naveen indulged in a verbal spat during Kandy Tuskers match against Galle Gladiators on Monday.

Naveen, after being smacked for a couple of boundaries by Amir late in the Gladiators innings, had become increasingly confrontational and was caught hurling abuses at the batsman.

The incident was followed by Gladiators’ captain Afridi singling out the Afghan bowler during post-match team handshake. The video soon started circulating all over on the internet.

Taking the matter to Twitter, the former Pakistan captain while quote-tweeting the video of the incident had explained that he advised the bowler to be respectful and not indulge in abusive talk.

