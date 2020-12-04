India beats Australia in first T20I / Photo: Cricket Australia

Indian cricket team beat Australia by 11 runs in the first of three-match Twenty20 International series on Friday at Manuka Oval, Canberra.

An excellent bowling performance backed with a strong finish to their innings led India to a comfortable victory over the hosts.

Australia after winning the toss chose to field first, asking the guests to bat. Making most of it, the Virat Kohli-led side put up a competitive total of 161 runs at the loss of seven wickets.

Opener KL Rahul (51) was the top scorer for Men in Blue with his half century. The guests, however, were in trouble at one stage with five wickets down for just 92. But the 44 runs off just 23 balls by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the last overs saved the team and helped it achieve a reasonable score to defend.

Moises Henriques with 3 wickets was the leading wicket-taker for Kangaroos.

Off to a good start, the Australian team with 53 runs lost no wickets in the batting power play. However, after losing Aaron Finch’s wicket, the team faced a batting collapse. They could only manage to score 150 in response.

Brilliant on-field performance from the players was the key to India’s win as Sanju Samson took a stunner to dismiss the prominent wicket of Steve Smith. Debutant Thangarasu Natarajan along with Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets each with the latter also bagging the Player of the Match award.

India is leading the three-match T20I series 1-0 after today’s win. The two teams will play the next match on Sunday at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Read: India wins last ODI against Australia to avoid whitewash

Aus vs Ind: Match Report - India beats Australia in first T20I