Pakistan's New Zealand tour in jeopardy after PCB seeks player advice

After the national team was again denied the permission to train in New Zealand, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani has reportedly sought feedback of its players and could potentially cancel the tour and return home in light of the response received, Geo News reported citing sources privy to the matter.

Mani has purportedly sought the advice of head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and skipper Babar Azam about continuing the tour, according to sources.



Misbah and Azam will discuss the issue with the players and team management before reporting back to the PCB chairman. Mani will then consult with other board members over the matter, the sources said.

"The future of the New Zealand tour will be decided in light of the feedback and consultation," the source was quoted as saying.

“In case the players feel comfortable, the tour will move forward.”

The development comes after PCB CEO Wasim Khan expressed disappointment over New Zealand health authorities' refusal to let the healthy members of Pakistan team train despite 10 days of isolation.

Wasim did, however, say that it was not the New Zealand Cricket Board, but their government’s decision to call off the practices.

The PCB CEO said he also spoke to his New Zealand counterparts and discussed issues and possible challenges the Pakistani squad may face following the decision.

Khan further confirmed to Geo News that he spoke to the head coach and captain in New Zealand after the development.

“I’ve spoken to Misbah and Babar and both are in good spirits and looking forward to finishing the last four days and getting ready for the T20Is,” the PCB official said.

