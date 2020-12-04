Sindh captain Asad Shafiq scores 35-ball duck in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match

Sindh captain Asad Shafiq on Saturday justified national selectors decision to drop him as he was out for a 35-ball duck in a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Central Punjab.

Having already seen his side bowled out for just 92 runs in the first innings where he contributed just 13, Shafiq was expected to do better in the second and utilise his vast international experience to get his team out of the massive hole.

But with his side 65-2 and still left with a massive 225 to achieve or a day and a half to survive, Shafiq was out on zero after having blocked almost three dozen balls.

The image of Shafiq walking back to the pavilion with his statline showing instantly caught the attention of cricket fans, who wondered at the fall of grace of a batsman who was once compared to the great Sachin Tendulkar by former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur.

Shafiq was recently dropped from the national Test team after keeping the number five spot locked for years.

