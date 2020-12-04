Aaqib Javed reveals how Shaheen Afridi's weak eyesight went unnoticed

Shaheen Afridi

Lahore Qalandars coach Aaqib Javed has revealed that star pacer Shaheen Afridi has an extremely weak eyesight that had gone unnoticed until the start of his professional career when his poor reflexes in the field alerted the coaches.

In an interview published in Daily Express, Javed said that he was conducting a fielding drill at the ICC Academy in Dubai when he noticed that Afridi was frequently late in reacting to catches.

When asked if he had an eyesight problem, Afridi responded in the affirmative. "I have a vision problem but still manage to play," the lanky left-armer was quoted as saying by his franchise coach.

Javed said that Afridi's eye test later showed that his one eye was off by 5.6 points and the other by 2.5 points. "We were astonished that how he was managing to play," the coach recalled.

The Qalandars head coach then recalled several other incidents involving Afridi, with one detailing how Afridi once wanted to return his paycheck to team owner after performing poorly in his first few matches of the Pakistan Super League.

The entire interview can be read here.

