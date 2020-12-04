FIH changes qualification quotas for Hockey World Cup / Photo: File

Karachi: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Thursday tweaked the qualifying rules for the Men’s and Women’s Hockey World Cup scheduled to be held in 2023 and 2022, respectively.

The decision was made during an online conference of FIH’s executive board, chaired by the body’s president Dr. Narinder Batra.

The newly introduced changes mean that there will not be a traditional qualifying round. Teams will now have to qualify to the world cup based on their performance at the final competition of each 2021 Continental Championship.

Read: Hockey coach worried over game’s deteriorating standard

Previously, only continental champions would qualify directly for the world cup and other teams would advance after playing various qualifying tournaments.

According to the new formula, four teams from Asia – including hosts – will qualify for the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup on basis of their position in Asia Cup 2021. The corollary being that if India qualifies for semi final of the tournament, Pakistan will be comfortable with a place among top four to qualify for World Cup, however, if India fails to qualify for final four then Pakistan must finish among top three to qualify for the World Cup.

Earlier in 2018, the World Cup was expanded from 12 teams to 16 teams. 5 continental champions along with 11 teams from FIH Hockey World Leagues had to qualify for the World Cup.

India had qualified both as host and continental champion, therefore that quota was given to China as the highest-ranked team from the 2016–17 Hockey World League Semi-finals and not already qualified.

Seven teams from Europe, two each from Pan America and Oceania and one from Africa will also qualify for the FIH World Cup 2023 for men.

Read: Former hockey player Akhtar Rasool tests positive for Covid-19

FIH changes qualification quotas for Hockey World Cup